As crisis grips Afghanistan, the Taliban tighten their draconian rule

Judy Woodruff:

It's been almost nine months and a long winter since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

The economy is in freefall, and people are suffering. The World Food Program estimates half of the country's population will be acutely food-insecure this year, and nearly nine million of those people could endure famine-like starvation.

But even with his widespread suffering, the Taliban yesterday announced a new priority, ordering all women be completely covered head to toe when leaving their homes, requiring them again to don the burqa that was a telltale of their first rule.

Special correspondent Jane Ferguson has this update on a nation in crisis.