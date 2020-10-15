The moral questions about how traders may have profited off the pandemic

William Cohan:

Look, there should definitely be accountability for this.

A working Securities and Exchange Commission, a well-working Securities and Exchange Commission, would be all over this, trying to figure out got ahold of those memos, who traded on it, what they got out of that, how much money they made.

But I'm afraid, in this administration, all the people who — many of the people who run these agencies are beholden to Donald Trump, and they don't investigate things like this.

I have been writing since last year, last July, and then again in October and again in January, about suspicious trading that was going on at the Chicago Board of Options in something called E-minis, future options, when people got a hold of this information that was moving markets before other people, and then traded on it.

And they made tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. But there's never been any investigation. And, unfortunately, this is just another one of those examples. It's big news for a day, but nothing ever happens about it. And the people who've made money are happy as clams.

And it's not right. And it's unfair to the rest of the people who don't have that information and, frankly, who are suffering from this COVID virus that was not fully explicated, and the damaging nature of it was not fully shared by the people in high posts in the government who knew about it.