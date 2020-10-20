As Election Day nears, some states are still determining voting rules

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

Yesterday, in a 4-to-4 split, the Supreme Court of the United States couldn't agree whether to stop Pennsylvania, which is a major swing state, whether they should be blocked from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, as long as those ballots were postmarked by Election Day or earlier.

For more on this decision and other looming cases, I'm joined now by Nate Persily of Stanford University Law School. He's the co-founder of the Healthy Elections Project, which tracks coronavirus-related election litigation.

And he joins me now.

Nate, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

Let's talk initially about this Pennsylvania ruling.

The Democrats in Pennsylvania said, because of the pandemic, we want to give a three-day grace period. So, if a voter mails in their ballot, we should count that as legit if it's postmarked before Election Day, even if it gets here a little bit late. Republicans said no. The Supreme Court couldn't decide, so that the Democrats' position stands.

What do you make of this ruling?