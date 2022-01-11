As Guantanamo enters its third decade, what does the future look like for detainees?

Amna Nawaz:

On January 11, 2002, the first 20 detainees arrived at Guantanamo Bay's detention facility. That was four months to the day after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

And, since then, it's held about 780 detainees, and the majority have never been charged; 741 have since been transferred out. And, today, 39 men remain. And so too do questions about their future and the future of Guantanamo Bay itself, as President Biden renews a pledge to close it.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg. She is the only reporter covering Guantanamo Bay full-time.

Carol, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

Let me ask you about those 39 men who are still there. About a dozen or so have been charged, right, the majority of them awaiting trial, including five men, we should say, for those 9/11 attacks.

But most of the men there, most of them have never been charged. So how is it that the U.S. is still holding them?