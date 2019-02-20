As historic summit on church sex abuse begins, critics say pope’s credibility is at risk

Christopher Livesay:

But there are many, many more victims, and the pope has appeared off-balance in his defense of them. Last year, in Chile, Francis publicly dismissed accusations that bishop Juan Barros witnessed sexual abuse of minors by a priest as calumny.

Following an outcry of victims, the pope apologized last May, and accepted Barros' resignation in June. In one explosive case, Francis was accused by an archbishop of ignoring the past sexual misconduct of the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., Theodore McCarrick.

Last week, Pope Francis defrocked him, issuing his most severe punishment yet in the clerical sex abuse scandals. But critics say it may be too little, too late, both for the credibility of the church and Francis' pontificate.

Victims of sexual abuse say the Vatican has hidden behind these walls, when they should have been cracking down on predator priests. Now some say that same inaction could lead to the undoing of Pope Francis' legacy, and maybe even his papacy.

Edward Pentin is the Rome correspondent for The National Catholic Register, the oldest national Catholic daily in the U.S.