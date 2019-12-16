As House prepares for impeachment vote, Schumer proposes Senate trial rules

Lisa Desjardins:

On CNN, Colorado's Jason Crow also said he will vote to impeach, but he stopped short of saying the president should be removed.

But another moderate Democrat, New Jersey's Jeff Van Drew, reportedly disagrees. According to multiple outlets, he plans to vote against impeachment and switch to the Republican Party.

As the House prepares for votes, the Senate prepares for an expected trial. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer today made an offer for how it could work. Schumer wrote Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last night, suggesting opening presentations by each side and four witnesses, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, senior White House adviser Robert Blair, and budget official Michael Duffey.

All have declined House requests to testify, but other testimony indicates they all may have heard directly from the president about Ukraine.