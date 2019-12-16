WATCH LIVE: House committee debates rules for impeachment vote

The House Rules Committee is scheduled on Tuesday to debate the rules that will govern the House of Representatives’ vote on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

The House committee is schedule to convene at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

The full House plans to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The articles are expected to pass along party lines. The Senate will then hold a trial to decide whether to convict or acquit Trump on the charges in the articles of impeachment.