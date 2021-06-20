As ISIS presence dwindles, U.S. troops in Iraq face other threats

Leila Molana-Allen:

Touching down at a Kurdish base in north Iraq, Coalition special forces arrive to provide tactical training.

Just a few years ago this base was full of Americans. But now, like others across Iraq, it's been handed back to local forces. This is what the foreign troop presence in Iraq now looks like: training, equipping, advising.

"No combat troops" has become the top line in efforts to walk the diplomatic tightrope over tensions that US troops still remain in Iraq 18 years after the invasion.

Earlier this year the American military completed an agreed reduction to 2,500 troops country-wide. Now they're in talks to withdraw altogether.

Their stated mission is to defeat ISIS. While the group no longer has any territory, their scattered remnants are still a threat.