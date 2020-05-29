As Minneapolis reels, protests over Floyd’s death spread nationwide

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

At the moment, we're seeing a lull and a lot of cleanup, Judy.

This is a neighborhood that's just east of the Minneapolis line. And in a community, a larger community that has really fretted the inequality between its white and non-white citizens, this is supposed to be a shining example of urban revitalization.

There's a brand spanking new professional soccer stadium just in front of me. There are major department stores and grocery store, chain stores here, all considered a vote of confidence in the vitality of this neighborhood.

But more than anything else, there are hundreds of small businesses, most of them minority- and immigrant-owned, and at least 200 of them, by the latest tally, in St. Paul alone were damaged or are total losses from last night's carnage.

We visited this morning with Kyung Park, an immigrant from Korea, who owns a hip-hop clothing store. As he surveyed the damage this morning, we also caught him shooing away a looter who was rummaging through it.

And here's what he had to say: