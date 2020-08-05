As pandemic upends presidential campaign, what issues matter most to voters

And I’m quoting:

"From the start of the process, we have made it clear science matters."

He said: "The coronavirus has upended not only this presidential campaign season, but also millions of lives, in even the most rural parts of the country."

For more on how voters outside the Beltway are thinking about the pandemic and its political ramifications, I'm joined by Gary Abernathy. He's in Hillsboro, Ohio. He's a contributing columnist for The Washington Post. And Sarah Smarsh, in Topeka, Kansas, she's a freelance journalist and author of the book "Heartland."

Welcome to both of you. It's great to see you.

Let's start, Sarah Smarsh, by talking about, what is on the minds of voters you're hearing from? The pandemic, the numbers were grim again today. Over 1, 300 deaths were reported overnight, something like 53,000 new cases in one day. But what are voters saying?