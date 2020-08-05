Beirut blast means more suffering for a country on the brink of collapse

Jane Ferguson:

The port is a lifeline for a city and a country already in the grip of an economic collapse, the result of years of corrupt leadership. The large white buildings here, half-destroyed, are grain silos, holding the country's precious supplies of wheat, needed to provide subsidized bread to millions.

Lebanon's people have been struggling to buy food in the midst of currency collapse and hyperinflation. Now, in a country where 50 percent of the population have slipped beneath the poverty line, the loss of grain supplies only adds to this catastrophe.

Panicked families are still desperately trying to find missing loved ones. This Instagram account holds painful pleas for any information. Many of these people worked at the port. An entire team of firefighters that rushed to the initial blaze is missing.

For Dr. Jilani, she's grateful she has her daughter back in her arms, safe.