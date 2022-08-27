As price of natural gas surges, so do household energy bills

Roughly 1 in 6 American households are behind on utility bills, as energy prices surge across the U.S. to the highest level in nearly 15 years. In the UK, household energy bills are up 80% compared to last year. Bloomberg News energy writer Will Wade joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

