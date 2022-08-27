News Wrap: US intelligence reviewing security risks of Mar-a-Lago documents

In our news wrap Saturday, U.S. intelligence officials said they will assess potential national security risks related to the classified materials recovered from Trump's residence, new concerns arise over shelling around Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, the death toll from flooding in Pakistan has neared 1,000, and U.N. talks over a treaty to protect marine life have fallen apart.

