News Wrap: US intelligence reviewing security risks of Mar-a-Lago documents

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Saturday, U.S. intelligence officials said they will assess potential national security risks related to the classified materials recovered from Trump's residence, new concerns arise over shelling around Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine, the death toll from flooding in Pakistan has neared 1,000, and U.N. talks over a treaty to protect marine life have fallen apart.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: