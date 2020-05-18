As restrictions are lifted, how to apply lessons from health care workers to daily life

Atul Gawande:

So, the things that give me hope, number one, we are finding that we have managed to lock down successfully enough that we did not exceed the hospital capacity.

And in most parts of the country, there is enough hospital capacity for the capability to open up. Number two is that we have — testing capacity actually has increased significantly. In a lot of parts of the country, reports are now coming out in many states that we're — we haven't used up the capacity enough.

People aren't coming in for the tests. And we need to call up your doctor or go to your — one of these drive-through spots. CVS has them, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and get tested, if you have even the slightest symptoms. Those are what gives me news, is we are climbing that, and that it is getting better.

Now, what am I worried about? What I am worried about is that we're having this debate about our culture of what we're going to do to secure safety for one another. It's a debate that's about safety and freedom, right? Keep me safe, leave me alone.

And we're putting too much emphasis on the minority who are refusing to participate. The reality is, if the vast majority of us, we — if we get even just 60 percent wearing masks that are 60 percent effective — that is to say, there is double-layer cotton, at least, and fit well — then we can avoid spreading infection to other people.

The value is, I protect you, you protect me. And we don't have to all be perfect. We don't have to be vigilantes about it, but we do have to build a culture where we feel my job is that I never want to be the one to put you in the hospital. I never want to be that person.

That is the culture of health care that we have built that keeps us safe, when we go into work at a place that has risk, and we have managed to avoid turning hospital into places of spread.