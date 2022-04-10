As state lawmakers tighten voting rules, what will the impact be on the midterm elections?

Arizona’s Republican governor signed a bill last month requiring proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections. Voting rights advocates say it could impact some 200,000 Arizonans. It’s the latest in a move by Republican lawmakers nationwide to tighten voting rules ahead of the 2022 midterms elections. Jessica Huseman, the editorial director of Votebeat, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

