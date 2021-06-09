Wave of new voting laws raises questions about voter access and integrity

Judy Woodruff:

Since the presidential election, a wave of new state measures to tighten voting laws has raised questions about access and integrity.

Across the country, laws that expand access to the ballot box have passed in at least 14 states, shown on this map in green. At the same time, the 14 states in yellow have passed laws restricting access. All have Republican-controlled state legislatures.

The restrictive laws have sparked outrage from voting rights groups and from two men who served as general counsels for competing presidential campaigns.

Democrat Bob Bauer worked for President Obama in 2008 and 2012 and advised the Biden campaign in 2020. And Ben Ginsberg, his years as a Republican election lawyer include work on the landmark Bush v. Gore dispute in 2000.

And they both join me now.

And welcome back to you, to the "NewsHour," to both of you.

Let me start with you, Bob Bauer.

It isn't often these days that we see a Republican and a Democrat, prominent Republicans and Democrats, coming together on issues as contention as voting rights. What provoked the two of you to come together on this?