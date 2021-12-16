William Brangham:

As the holiday season nears, concerns of a resurgent virus are growing.

President Biden met today at the White House with his COVID task force to discuss ways to curb the spread of Omicron and to deal with the current dominant variant, Delta.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: It's going to start to spread much more rapidly at the beginning of the year. And the only real protection is to get your shots.

If you're at a point where you have everything, including your booster, you're in really good shape. So, move now.