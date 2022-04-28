As the U.S. economy slows down, fears of a possible recession grow

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, the U.S. economy slowed down over the first three months of the year, the first time it has contracted since the pandemic brought it to a screeching halt. There have been other troubling signs, most notably inflation and concerns over the rise in borrowing costs.

Let's get some analysis of what to make of this.

Diane Swonk joins us again from the economic services firm Grant Thornton.

Diane Swonk, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, last year, we saw roaring growth, first quarter of this year, a slowdown. What is behind this?