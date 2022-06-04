As the Ukraine conflict passes 100 days, former Zelenskyy aide details life in a war zone

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin

Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson

Friday marked Ukraine’s 100th day of war against Russia. The devastation is clear from the images of destroyed cities and bodies in the streets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says tens of thousands of civilians have perished, but the true toll of this war has been harder to calculate. Ali Rogin spoke with one Ukrainian living in Kyiv about the reality of the ongoing fighting.

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

