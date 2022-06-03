Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. discusses the state of the war 100 days after it began

Nick Schifrin:

This war's horrors have become household names, Mariupol, a city destroyed, a theater shielding people bombed, Bucha, Ukrainian civilians bound and executed by Russian troops dumped in mass graves.

This week, President Zelenskyy admitted Russia controls 20 percent of Ukraine.

Ukraine's ambassador to United States is Oksana Markarova. And she joins me now.

Ambassador, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Can you just give us some perspective on how destructive these 100 days have been?

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: Yes, these 100 days of the war that actually goes on for eight years.

But these 100 days were especially brutal, with full-fledged war returning to whole territory of Ukraine. And the devastation has been huge, more than 40 million square meters of residential areas destroyed. And the majority of people live under constant threat.

And yet we are fighting we will be fighting. And we still can win in this war.