As Trump administration pushes for new space exploration, critics question its costs

Judy Woodruff:

Tomorrow marks the 50th anniversary of humans first setting foot on the moon. It's being commemorated in many places this weekend, including at the Washington Monument and at the White House, where President Trump welcomed the two living members of the Apollo 11 crew today, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins.

And the president discussed a new push to go the far side of the moon and beyond.

Other countries have their own efforts under way. China, which landed a robotic rover on the moon this year, and India are working toward manned missions — manned missions.

Tonight, we look at NASA's plans and how a much more ambitious private sector fits in.

Naturally, Miles O'Brien is our guide for this report about the leading edge of science.