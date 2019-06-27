What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Nsikan Akpan
WATCH LIVE: NASA reveals new mission in the Solar System

Science

NASA has teased a new mission in our solar system. The American space agency plans to announce details of the new expedition from its headquarters Thursday in Washington, D.C.

A NASA news conference will begin at 4 pm E.T. Thursday. Watch live in the player above.

The announcement will reveal the principal investigator of the new mission and also feature Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s science mission directorate; Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division; and Curt Niebur, lead program scientist for New Frontiers.

This story will be updated.

