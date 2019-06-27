WATCH LIVE: NASA reveals new mission in the Solar System

NASA has teased a new mission in our solar system. The American space agency plans to announce details of the new expedition from its headquarters Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The announcement will reveal the principal investigator of the new mission and also feature Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s science mission directorate; Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division; and Curt Niebur, lead program scientist for New Frontiers.

