As Trump claims fraud, officials say this election was ‘the most secure’

William Brangham:

So, Judy, that is just a cross-section of the tens of thousands of people who work every single year in every single election, to try to make sure our elections are safe and fair and transparent and as equate as possible.

And, as you mentioned, I talked to all of those people yesterday. And we reached out to them today since this news that Senator Lindsey Graham might have been contacting election officials, and in one case might have suggested to one official that he toss out certain mail-in ballots.

And all of them expressed or many of them expressed a concern that any political pressure was being exerted on secretaries of state in a study, especially because these people are already facing these bogus allegations that they're part of some massive conspiracy.

Many of them are receiving death threats and violent e-mails and things like that. And the secretary of state from New Mexico, who you heard and hear, Mary (sic) Toulouse, Mary (sic) Toulouse Oliver, said, if these accusations are true that mail-in ballots were being encouraged to be tossed out, she called that, if that was true, disenfranchisement at its worst — Judy.