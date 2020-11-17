Facebook and Twitter say they’ve made progress on content — but lawmakers disagree

Amna Nawaz:

Democrats largely focused there, how to combat misinformation and disinformation, even when it comes from the president.

Two weeks after Election Day, President Trump continues to tweet baseless claims of voter fraud, falsely insisting he won. Both Twitter and Facebook have labeled some of the president's posts as misinformation.

Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat from California, asked Dorsey about the president's tweet on November, saying — quote — "I won this election by a lot." Twitter added a label that says — quote — "Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted."