As Trump looks to roll back methane regulation, oil and gas industry feels divided

Timothy Puko:

The industry is really divided.

And the larger companies that have more capital to address these things have, quite frankly, in many cases an advantage if there are more regulations governing the industry. But even beyond that, they're realizing, they have realized, they have made giant investments that are climate-related into natural gas in particular.

It's a cleaner fuel. As long as you are not leaking it, as long as you are not putting raw methane into the atmosphere, natural gas burns cleaner than — certainly than coal and oil. It produces many fewer emissions.

And so, you know, they have been able to market natural gas to governments and utilities all over the world. It's a huge thing. It's a huge business for them. The fear is that, if there are not strong government relations to regulate that, that bad actors can take over.

Or when times get tough and prices are lower, there isn't as much of a profit motive for the industry to spend, to invest on the technology they need to capture this stuff.

So, Exxon, Shell, BP, they're looking at it and saying, we're trying sell this natural gas around the world. We want governments to believe that they can transition to it as a cleaner fuel. And we don't want the run the risk that that gets undermined. We have to have a cop come in from the outside to make sure that everyone is playing by the same rules and keeping natural gas clean.