As Trump prepares to depart Walter Reed, confusion over his condition remains

Yamiche Alcindor:

But soon after, the president's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, contradicted him. Meadows said the president's early vital signs were — quote — "very concerning" and that he wasn't yet on a clear path to a full recovery.

What's still unclear is precisely when the president was infected and just how many people were exposed as a result. Today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, along with at least two of her deputies, also tested positive.

McEnany tweeted — quote — "After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms."

McEnany has regularly briefed reporters without wearing a mask, including as recently as yesterday. Three journalists who work at the White House have also been infected.

So far, more than 10 of the president's family and close associates have tested positive for the virus. They include first lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, presidential aide Nicholas Luna, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and three Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Most of those who got the virus were either at a White House Rose Garden ceremony, held more than a week ago, where the president announced his Supreme Court nominee, or involved in his debate preparations last week.

Two of the infected senators, Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, are members of the Senate Judiciary Committee considering the president's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. Her confirmation hearings are set to begin next week.

For her part, the first lady today tweeted that she was — quote — "feeling good" and would continue to rest at home. Vice President Pence, who tested negative again today, went to Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of Wednesday's debate with his Democratic opponent, California Senator Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Joe Biden dropped his attacks in light of the president's illness. He said today he's still open to taking part in the next presidential debate scheduled for October 15.