With White House return, Trump seeks to ‘show strength’

Yamiche Alcindor:

We just saw an extraordinary scene of the president leaving Walter Reed Medical Center and really wanting to show strength.

He arrived at the White House, walked up the stairs on his own with a mask on, and then removed that mask and waved to the Marine One, the helicopter that had just transported him from the hospital.

This is no doubt a show of strength. The president wants to appear confident.

But the president's doctors continue to say that he is not out of the woods.

But let's read a tweet that the president sent just before he walked out the hospital.

He wrote — quote — "We will be back on the campaign trail soon. The fake news only shows the fake polls."

So, that's the president saying, essentially, that he wants to get back in the game. A reporter was asking him, how many people on your staff are sick and how many people are you worried about? Also, are you a super-spreader?

But the president took no answers. The president's doctors say that he is going to continue his treatment at the White House. He's going to be monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They say that, also, Walter Reed medical staff will be helping in monitoring the president.

But there are a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to the president's health and how this will move forward.