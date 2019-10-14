As U.S. departs Syria, Kurds join Assad regime to fight a NATO ally

Nick Schifrin:

On state TV, the Syrian flag flies over an important Northern Syrian city, after Syrian troops overnight recaptured this territory for the first time in more than five years.

Meanwhile, in another important Syrian town, Turkish troops and Turkish-backed rebels advanced. Both cities had been held by U.S.-backed Kurdish partners. But in just a few days, the map of Northern Syria is being redrawn.

Just last week, the U.S.-backed majority Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, in yellow, controlled a large area along the Syrian-Turkish border. Now Turkey, in green, is moving south across the border, and the Syrian regime, in red, backed by Russia, is taking back territory.

For Turkey, the goal is to remove Kurdish forces it considers terrorists and establish a buffer zone along the border. It's an operation Turkey long threatened, but avoided so long as U.S. troops remained in Northern Syria, partnered with those Kurdish forces to defeat ISIS.

But those U.S. troops are now withdrawing, giving Turkey a window to launch an offensive that Defense Secretary Mark Esper called inevitable.