What Trump’s Syria withdrawal means for the Kurds, Russia and American allies

Joshua Landis:

He absolutely has a point.

Of course, the execution has been very ham-fisted. And I agree with Ted on that. But the notion of pulling out of Syria is, I think, well-made. And there's no good way to pull out of Syria.

The real mistake was getting into Iraq and invading Iraq and turning over the apple cart in this region to begin with. But Americans don't see any benefit coming out of these wars.

And it's now $5 trillion, according to some estimates, that have been spent in the Middle East over the last 20 years. I am sitting here at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. And people are fed up. They want better roads. They are wondering why their schools aren't as good as they should be.

And they wonder where the money has gone. In some ways, the elite in Washington, the foreign policy establishment, has become dissociated from the average American. And Trump is exploiting that. He's going to use it in order to try to — I think, obviously, try to win the elections.

And this is what he ran on last time, and he's going to run on it again.