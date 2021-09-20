As U.S. deports Haitian migrants, fate of DACA immigrants also hangs in the balance

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, both human rights activists and the White House describe the situation that's playing out in Texas with these migrants mostly of Haitian descent as heartbreaking.

Now, human rights activists, and, specifically Haitian American activists, they say this is really the Biden administration treating thee migrants cruelly and inhumanely. I have been talking to a lot of people who are very angry and say President Biden promised Haitian Americans in particular when they were trying — when he was trying to win their votes, but Haitians overall around the country, that he was going to treat people in a more dignified way than his predecessor, former President Trump.

But there are a lot of people tonight saying these images prove that President Biden is not doing that and not keeping his word.

Now, I should also note that there are human rights activists who say that sending people back into Haiti, a country that is facing so many crises, from gang violence to, of course, the aftermath of the assassination of the president and the aftermath of the earthquake, that it is simply not the right thing to do.

One activist put it this way. She told me: "Sending people back into Haiti is like sending children into a burning house."

That said, the Haitian government officially is saying, we can take these folks. But the head of the Haitian National Migration Office, he said that he would like to see a pause in these deportations, if possible. The White House, though, is saying that there's not going to be a pause, that this is what needs to happen, that these deportation flights will continue, and that people do not have the right to remain in the United States, even though there are a number of people, including activists, who say that there is due process here and that these migrants should be allowed to be able to file for asylum in this country.

But, of course, under Title 42, which is a Trump era rule, people are being Fed back under the idea of a public health crisis, and the fact that — and saying that the fact that the United States simply cannot absorb these people at this time.