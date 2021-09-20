Can Dems overcome Senate parliamentarian’s blow to their immigration push?

Marielena Hincapie :

So, I would say a couple of things.

One is, what we're witnessing at the border, as well as in Afghanistan, is a global crisis, one that is being fueled by foreign policy, by some of our failed domestic policies, by climate crisis and then, of course, by the recent, for example, in Haiti, the earthquake and political assassination of their president.

So we need to take a step back, right? President Biden was elected by a historic number of a multigenerational, multiracial coalition of voters who rejected, outright rejected the divisive an anti-immigrant agenda of the previous administration, because President Biden talked about having a vision for a 21st century immigration system that recognizes that immigrants are a strength to our nation, and that centers the dignity and humanity of immigrants.

That is not what we are seeing at the border right now. So that's the first thing.

Second is, the reconciliation process that Lisa just reported on really shows us that we have a person, the Senate parliamentarian, who was not elected to office, saying that the legalization, the path to citizenship that Democrats put forth does not belong there, despite the fact that it does have a budgetary impact, a profound budgetary impact.

And so we are urging and are very encouraged, actually, by Senate champions who are saying that they will keep trying to get that path to citizenship. There are alternatives. There are options that we're looking at and working closely with our Senate champions.

We believe that Democrats were elected both in the Senate and the House and the White House. They have a governing trifecta, and they must deliver…

(CROSSTALK)