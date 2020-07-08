As U.S. tensions grow, NewsHour documentary pulls back the curtain on China’s rise

Nick Schifrin:

Not since Mao Zedong, communist China's founding father, has a Chinese leader suggested so clearly the world could emulate China. Not since Mao has China had a leader as powerful as Xi Jinping.

Last year, we traveled to China twice and reported from eight countries to try and understand today's China and its relationship with the U.S. We wanted to return, but the pandemic grounded U.S. and changed the world.

And in this global crisis, the two governments are decreasing collaboration and accelerating confrontation.

In March, Xi Jinping flew to Wuhan, the epicenter of COVID-19, to declare success.

He congratulated health care workers and the public for winning the — quote — "people's war" against COVID-19, another phrase borrowed from Mao. From January to March, the government restricted the movement of more than 760 million citizens, thousands of neighborhoods locked down.

State planners mobilized, and built two hospitals in less than two weeks.

Cui Tiankai, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S.: We have the confidence that we will eventually control the outbreak and win the battle, because we have very strong leadership under President Xi Jinping.