What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Despite virus surge, Trump pressures schools to resume in-person classes this fallk

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 08 Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

  2. Read Jul 08 U.S. to advise health care workers to reuse PPE, says Pence

  3. Read Jul 08 WATCH: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing

  4. Read Jul 07 States sue U.S. Department of Education over diverted virus relief funds for schools

  5. Read Jul 08 What you need to know about the race for the coronavirus vaccine

The Latest