Despite virus surge, Trump pressures schools to resume in-person classes this fallk

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Special coverage tonight at 10 p.m. EST
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Jul 08
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen
Read
Jul 08
U.S. to advise health care workers to reuse PPE, says Pence
Read
Jul 08
WATCH: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds news briefing
Read
Jul 07
States sue U.S. Department of Education over diverted virus relief funds for schools
Read
Jul 08
What you need to know about the race for the coronavirus vaccine
Health
Jul 08
By Isabella Isaacs-Thomas
Politics
Jul 08
By Associated Press
Economy
Jul 08
By Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press
By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
By Justin Stabley and Associated Press
Nation
Jul 08
By Aaron Morrison, Associated Press
Education
Jul 08
By Collin Binkley, Associated Press
By Jill Colvin, Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press
By Erin Brodwin, STAT News
By Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press
By Candice Norwood
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.