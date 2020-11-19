As virus rages, CDC urges Americans not to travel for holidays

Amna Nawaz:

The CDC is now urging Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. It's now been 300 days since the very first recorded case of COVID-19 in the United States.

After subsiding from the summer surge, the virus is now running rampant this fall. Two months ago, the U.S. reported more than 41,000 new daily infections, one month ago, more than 60,000, just yesterday, more than 172,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Of the more than 11.5 million infections nationwide, more than one million occurred in just the last week, with hot spots now in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

President-elect Joe Biden today said the lack of a national response strategy for the virus was driving the surge.