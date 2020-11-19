Why Congress must act now to avoid more ‘horrific milestones’ in pandemic

Judy Woodruff:

Late today, the secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, said that Pfizer is expected to file tomorrow for emergency approval of its new COVID vaccine.

As the pandemic's impact grows, there was word today that congressional leaders may resume talks on a deal for COVID relief and assistance. But unless a new bill is approved soon, several relief measures, including unemployment assistance, will expire by Christmas. More than 10 million jobs have been lost since the pandemic began.

Dr. Richard Besser wrote about COVID's toll on public health and economic well-being today in a USA Today piece. It was titled "The Pandemic Isn't Pausing. The U.S. Shouldn't Either."

He is a former acting director of the CDC. He is also president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

And, for the record, the foundation is a "NewsHour" funder.

Dr. Rich Besser, thank you so much for joining us again.

For months, we have been hearing these warnings, don't travel, be careful, this pandemic is getting worse. But people appear to be planning to travel, to gather in large groups over Thanksgiving. Major warnings today from the CDC and other federal agencies.

How worried are you that people are just not listening?