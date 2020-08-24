Hutchinson says Trump ‘needs to regain’ blue-collar workers in swing states

Gov. Asa Hitchinson, R- Ark.:
Well, thank you Judy.
And you're right. It was important for me to be in Arkansas right now. We're starting school. We still have COVID. We're dealing with that. But it is also important for this convention to go forward with enthusiasm.
And I'm speaking of the Democrat and Republican Convention, because, while the nation is focused on COVID and trying to have some normalcy in life, we have to elect a president for the next four years. And this convention will help everyone to get focused.
In terms of Arkansas and I think the rest of the country, what we're looking for is motivation, why this election is important, and to get us engaged. And, secondly, it is about moving voters as well.
And that's what President Trump needs to do, is to motivate his base, but also not to forget that we can move voters into his column, I think, partly by reminding them of what he has done, but, secondly, painting a broad and expansive view as to what he wants to do.
Tonight is a good start with the American story.
