Hutchinson says Trump ‘needs to regain’ blue-collar workers in swing states

Judy Woodruff:

And, throughout this week, we are going to be talking to some prominent Republicans, including Arkansas' Governor Asa Hutchinson.

He joins us right now from Little Rock.

Governor Hutchinson, thank you so much for being with us. We appreciate it.

So, you were supposed to be the chair of the Arkansas delegation at the auditorium where some of the delegates are meeting here in Washington downtown. You decided to stay home.

You said: I have got a lot to deal with, with COVID and so forth.

What are you and other Arkansans looking for this week from this convention?