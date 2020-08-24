Presidential election won’t be ‘a popularity contest,’ says Blunt

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.:

You know, I think what the president needs to do is talk about the decisions to be made and what is going to be on the ballot.

The vice president, Vice President Biden, did an effective job of saying that character is on the ballot. And I think the president is going to do an effective job of pointing out that there are a lot of other things on the ballot.

The future of the economy is on the ballot. Our security is on the ballot. And it is not going to wind up, I don't think, to be a popularity contest. I think this is an election that the American people are going to take real seriously, because of both the COVID events we have gone through and then looking back at the incredible economic successes that the president had the first three years.

If you asked the question, Judy, were you better off in January of this year than were you three years earlier or four years earlier, I think almost all Americans would say, well, we certainly thought we were.

And then, of course, this virus comes along in a way that impacted the economy and our lifestyles in ways that nobody would have anticipated.