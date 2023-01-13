At least 9 dead as tornadoes rip across Southeast

Amna Nawaz:

So far, more than half of California's 58 counties have been declared disaster areas, and property damage could top $1 billion.

And despite the amount of rainfall, the drought that has gripped the Western U.S. is far from over.

For more on that I'm joined by Jeffrey Mount, senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California's Water Policy Center. That's a nonpartisan think tank focusing on innovative water management solutions.

Jeffrey Mount, welcome to the "NewsHour."

As you well know, California has been enduring a devastating multiyear drought. Many people will see the downpours over the last several days and think, well, surely that drought is over. Is that the case?

Jeffrey Mount, Public Policy Institute of California: Well, drought is in the eye of the beholder.

This is really something important. It's kind of missed in the news. If you — if you're in San Francisco, and you rely on your reservoirs for your water supply, the drought is over for you. They're going to fill up this year.

But if you rely on groundwater around the Central Valley or anywhere in the state, it takes years to rebuild the losses in groundwater we have had over the last three years, really over the last 10 years. So, no.

And I got to add, if you're a fish, this is great. But you're not going to rebound. It's going to take years of rain to actually recover from this long series, this last 10 years of dry conditions.