Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, a deadly wave of tornadoes tears through multiple southern states in the latest extreme winter weather to hit the U.S. We speak with New York's mayor about some of his controversial policy proposals aimed at combatting crime and homelessness. Plus, President Biden and Japan's prime minister agree to boost military spending and presence in Asia to counter China's aggression.
Support Provided By:
Learn more