At Smithsonian’s renovated Hall of Fossils, dinosaurs are just the beginning

William Brangham:

After a 66 million-year wait, this Tyrannosaurus rex may finally have gotten her prey, taking down a triceratops.

Discovered in Montana in 1988, this is one of the world's most complete T-Rex fossils, and it's the centerpiece of the new David H. Koch Hall of Fossils at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C.

It's just one of more than 700 artifacts on display in the newly completed hall, which is set to open next week, after a four-year, $125 million renovation.

But the exhibition is about much more than fossils. The exhibit is called Deep Time, which is how scientists describe the 3.7 billion-year story of life on Earth. Describing previous mass extinctions and changes to the climate, showing ancient animals in their habitats, along with present-day environmental issues, the exhibit tries to drive home the connections between our ecosystems and life's evolution, and how lessons from the past might help guide a sustainable future.

Siobhan Starrs developed Deep Time, and is its project manager. She says dinosaurs are just the start.