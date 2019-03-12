At U.S.-Mexico border, migrants seeking legal entry are stranded in hazardous ‘limbo’

Amna Nawaz:

You know, the backup, Judy, is basically taking a vulnerable population and making them more vulnerable.

What we couldn't show you, but what they did tell us, was what happens when we're not there. Often, the kids are sent out to beg for money during the day. At night, a lot of the women are forced to prostitute themselves just to get money to feed their kids and make ends meet. Most people can't afford to live in limbo like that for very, very long.

But the big takeaway from all of this, Judy, is what we found over both sides of the border, is that the system isn't working for anyone, not the U.S. officials who are trying to secure the border without enough resources to do so, and not the people on the other side, the thousands and thousands of families, a vast majority of whom are fleeing instability and are not a criminal threat to the U.S., who want to cross the border.

So, the question right now that both of those groups are asking is, what can we do about it with what we have, and what our lawmakers going to do about it to try to change the system to work for everyone?