Why increased family crossings are challenging border resources

Those processing centers are basically the first place that migrants are taken after they are apprehended or their encounter Border Patrol after crossing illegally. And it's exactly that. It's the place where they go to have their identities checked or run background checks to get fingerprinted.

They don't usually allow access to these processing centers that are also temporary detention centers. And when you go inside, you understand why then. And we saw was one room in particular that was packed to the gills with unaccompanied young men.

So these were teenagers and young boys lying like sardines, head to foot in some cases, with Mylar blankets on top of them and nothing but a thin pad to sleep on. And this is where the majority of these folks will spend three days or longer before they're moved on to ICE custody.

And I will tell you what also strikes you when you walk around this room is how many children there are, a number of toddlers who are confined to these small spaces, who got absolute delight from just being able to put their hand up against a pane of glass to say hi to us and smile and make faces for a few minutes, infants in their mother's arms.

And this is not the population that Border Patrol is used to housing. And they're not resourced for it. They showed us what used to be an office supply closet. You just have the standard things they would need. It's now packed, stocked up to the ceiling with diapers and baby food and onesies for infants and the kinds of things that you need to take care of children, which is now an increasingly large part of their job.

They're not used to doing it. And, as one official said to me, they'd rather not be doing it. It's taking resources away from all the other responsibilities they think that they have, securing the border and doing law enforcement there.

So they have told us before they have asked for additional facilities. They wanted a temporary trailer added. They made that request for two years. It's an $800,000 budgetary request. And it's been denied. They'd hoped that would just be one place where at least the kids could go for some portion of the day to play.

So far, Washington has denied them that. And they say the current resources, they're not built to handle this.