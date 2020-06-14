Atlanta rocked by police shooting of black man

Leah Fleming:

Yes, I am surprised at what has happened in Atlanta.

After several days and nights of relatively peaceful protests with zero zero arrests, things had been going pretty well. You know, the protests have certainly continued in the wake of the George Floyd killing, but they were peaceful and they were productive.

And there were conversations of turning those protests more toward other actions, working with the city to begin to really address the systemic problem of police brutality toward African-Americans and the systemic problem of racism in general.

But things took a very ugly turn last night. And this is, of course, in result to the killing of Rayshard, Rayshard Brooks. And suddenly things took a turn in the city. That part of the city went up in flames, literally. The Wendy's outside where he was killed, that Wendy's was set on fire. There were several other smaller fires that were set in the area. The fire department couldn't get close to even beginning to put out those fires for over an hour because protesters blocked their their way so they couldn't do that.

Protesters also made their way up an embankment onto I-75, which is a major thoroughfare interstate in that cuts through the city of Atlanta so traffic was held up for miles. So things I would describe what we saw last night as rage. And that rage just reemerged in the wake of this killing of yet another black man at the hands of police.