Atmospheric river hits portions of California, compounding weather woes

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Audio

California took another hit from inclement weather as a so-called “atmospheric river" brought torrents of rain and more snow. Stephanie Sy reports on how the weather is adding to the state's weather woes after a series of extreme storms.

Listen to this Segment

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Courtney Norris
By —

Courtney Norris

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

@courtneyknorris

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch