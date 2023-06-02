Attacks inside Russia raise questions about next phase of Ukraine war

For over a year, attention has focused on Russia’s invasion and attacks inside Ukraine. But in recent weeks, the war has expanded to attacks inside Russia. Friday, the Kremlin reported further explosions and incursions in its homeland as pro-Ukrainian proxy forces step up raids. Geoff Bennett discussed the attacks with Jennifer Cafarella of the Institute for the Study of War.

