Attacks inside Russia raise questions about next phase of Ukraine war

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Tommy Walters
Tommy Walters
Leave your feedback
For over a year, attention has focused on Russia’s invasion and attacks inside Ukraine. But in recent weeks, the war has expanded to attacks inside Russia. Friday, the Kremlin reported further explosions and incursions in its homeland as pro-Ukrainian proxy forces step up raids. Geoff Bennett discussed the attacks with Jennifer Cafarella of the Institute for the Study of War.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more