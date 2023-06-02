June 2, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the United States economy adds more jobs than expected in May, showing resilience in the face of inflation and interest rate hikes. Congress avoids a national default by passing a bipartisan bill to raise the debt ceiling with days to spare. Plus, Greenland pushes for complete separation from Danish control, casting uncertainty over the future of the North Atlantic.

