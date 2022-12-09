Author and Nobel Prize Laureate Annie Ernaux discusses her genre-bending work

Jeffrey Brown:

In a new documentary titled "The Super 8 Years," we see a young French woman named Annie Ernaux, a wife and mother, a high schoolteacher, in the early 1970s.

What we don't see taking place at this time secretly off-camera, the book she's working on, her first. The film, based on home movies and produced many years later by Ernaux and her son, captures the early inner struggles of a woman, as she says, tormented by the need to write of her life, to become what she would later call an ethnologist of myself.

Annie Ernaux, Nobel Prize in Literature Winner (through translator): I truly hoped to transmit an individual personal experience, but in such a way that it would be received by others.

It was really that desire that motivated me to write. To be an ethnologist of myself means to speak from my being, from my experience, but looking at it from a great distance, approaching it from the exterior of myself.