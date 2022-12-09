Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. Then, Dr. Anthony Fauci reflects on his decades-long career combating infectious disease as he prepares to step down. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the latest congressional shakeup and the political reaction to basketball star Brittney Griner's release.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.