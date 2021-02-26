Author Charles Yu on using satire to point out Asian-American stereotypes

Judy Woodruff:

The February pick for our "PBS NewsHour"/New York Times book club Now Read This is "Interior Chinatown," winner of the 2020 National Book Award. It's a funny and biting satire of stereotypes of Asian Americans in popular culture.

It is author Charles Yu's story of an actor aspiring to be the hero Kung Fu Guy, but stuck forever playing a minor role.

Jeffrey Brown spoke with Yu for our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.