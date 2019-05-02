Author David Treuer on rewriting the Native American narrative

David Treuer:

Kids were prevented from speaking their languages. They were punished for practicing their religions. They were forcibly Christianized. Those things were painful.

On the other hand, you took all those Native kids from all these different tribes spread across the country, you shoved them in school together, and these kids formed relationships and friendships, romantic relationships, networks, and then they carried those out into the world when they left school.

So if you told the story of boarding schools as only a tragedy, well, you would miss quite a bit. You would miss a lot. So, yes, I'm not interested in the tragic narrative. I'm not interested in the story of hope. I'm interested in the story of complexity and depth.